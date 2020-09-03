Where are the SHIELD chests in Fortnite Quinjets?

We help you complete the challenge “register S.H.I.E.L.D. chests inside Quinjets” from Week 2 of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the challenges of Week 2 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to go through to register S.H.I.E.L.D. inside Quinjets. This Fortnite challenge is “Register S.H.I.E.L.D. chests inside Quinjets”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it

Fortnite: S.H.I.E.L.D.chest locations inside Quinjets

What this challenge asks us to do is register a total of seven S.H.I.E.L.D. that appear inside Quinjet Patrols. It does not matter the game mode as long as it is Solo, Duos or Squads (in Team Frenzy the Quinjet Patrolmen do not have S.H.I.E.L.D. chests inside), or if we complete this task in the same game or throughout several. Quinjet Patrol planes appear randomly on the map; There may be three or four of them in each game, and their landing sites are chosen randomly. They will appear on the map once they land, and will also leave a plume of blue smoke in place. Luckily, the S.H.I.E.L.D. opened by our teammates, regardless of whether they are on our Epic Games friends list, they will count towards our total, and vice versa.

Inside each Quinjet Patrol Boat there is always a S.H.I.E.L.D. chest, although there will be Stark robots patrolling the area, which can make things a bit difficult for us. In addition, the mere fact that this challenge is activated will also cause other players who want to open the chests, both allies and enemies.



