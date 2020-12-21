Where are the Nutcracker statues in Fortnite Season 5?

How to complete the mission / challenge “Destroy Nutcracker statues” from Operation Chilling, the Christmas 2020 event of Fortnite Season 5.

One of the Operation Chilling challenges / missions, Fortnite’s winter event / Christmas event 2020 asks us to destroy statues of Nutcracker. This Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 5 challenge / mission is “Destroy Nutcracker Statues”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it:

Fortnite Season 5: Location of the Nutcracker statues

This quest asks us to destroy a total of five Nutcracker statues. We will find the statues of Nutcracker mainly in the Cryomando outposts, either inside them or outside. Another place where we have found Nutcracker statues is the Christmas shop in the shopping area of Ciudad Comercio



