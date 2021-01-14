Where are the homes in Fortnite Sticky Swamp?

We help you complete the mission / challenge “visit houses in Sticky Swamp in one game”, from Week 7 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the epic missions (purple color) of Week 7 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to visit houses in Sticky Swamp. This Fortnite challenge / mission is called “visit sticky swamp houses in one match”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where the Sticky Swamp houses are:

Fortnite Season 5: Sticky Swamp house locations

This mission asks us to visit a total of three houses around Sticky Swamp in the same game, regardless of the game mode. In other words: the name is misleading, as the houses are not strictly within the Sticky Swamp as a zone. We leave you a map with the area to cover