Where are the floating circles in Fortnite: Angry Stacks?

One of the challenges of Week 9 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to gather floating circles at a specific point on the map: Angry Accumulations. This Fortnite challenge is “collect floating circles in Angry Stacks”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it:

Fortnite Season 4: Angry Stacks floating circles locations

To complete this challenge, we must collect a total of four floating circles in Angry Stacks, between quadrants G2 and H2 of the map. It does not matter if it is in the same game or over several games, and the game mode does not matter. This is the location of Angry Stacks:



