Where are the crystal trees to destroy in Fortnite Season 5?

We help you complete the challenge / mission “destroy glass trees”, from Week 13 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the epic challenges / missions (purple color) of Week 13 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to destroy crystal trees. This Fortnite mission is called, how could it be otherwise, “destroy glass trees”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where the glass trees are:

Fortnite Season 5: Crystal Tree Locations

What this mission asks of us is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must destroy a total of five crystal trees. Crystal trees appear in the center of the map. They are in the following specific locations:

To destroy the crystal trees, we have several methods:

Hit them with the beak.

Shoot them with any weapon.

Use explosives such as speedboat rockets, rocket launchers, or hand grenades.

We recommend you play Team Fight to complete this mission. In this game mode there are respawns and redeployment of the hang glider, which makes it much easier for us both to move around the stage and to go to specific points even if they kill us, since we will reappear in the game in the same game. What we will do is land as soon as possible in the desert in the center of the island, and find a medium-range weapon such as an assault rifle. With it in our power, the ideal is to shoot crystal trees as soon as we see them; in this way, we will destroy them before other players, including teammates.

Please note that since Crystal Trees do not respawn in the same game, our teammates can hinder our progress. It is for this reason that we recommend you to shoot the glass trees instead of using the pickaxe; this way we don’t have to go from tree to tree.