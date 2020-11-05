Where are the cracks in Fortnite Season 4

We tell you where there are cracks in Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass to help you complete challenges from Week 1 of Xtravaganza.

One of the challenges of Week 1 of Xtravaganza, the Extra Time event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to use rifts in a different way. This Fortnite challenge is as follows: “Phase 1 of 3 – Use Rifts”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where there are cracks. Let’s go there!

Fortnite Season 4: Rift Locations and How to Use Them

The multi-phase challenge we are facing is as follows:

Phase 1 of 3 – Use Rifts (0/10)

Stage 2 of 3 – Drive cars or trucks through crevasses (0/10)

Stage 3 of 3 – Use Rifts in the same game (0/10)

These are the rift locations in Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass:



