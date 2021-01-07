Where are the Coral Colleagues in Fortnite Season 5?

We help you complete the mission / challenge “point to the Coral Colleagues”, from Week 6 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the epic missions (purple color) of Week 6 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to point out the Coral Colleagues. This Fortnite challenge / mission is aptly called “Point to the Colleagues Coral”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where to find the Coral Colleagues and how to point them out:

Fortnite Season 5: Coral Buddy locations

This mission asks us to go to Coral Castle, and that, in this area of ​​the map, we interact with a series of horn shells to call the Coral Colleagues. The specific point of the island to which we must go is the following

On the south side of one of the small towers north of Coral Castle we will find several horn shells with which we can interact to complete this mission

We don’t know if you have to play all of them, if just one is enough, or if you have to play them in a specific order; We will update this guide as soon as we know for sure so you don’t mess up.

Taking into account the type of challenge we are facing, we recommend, as always, that you play Team Fight. Ideally, Coral Castle should touch our half of the map, and preferably at the beginning of our team’s battle bus route. If this happens, then we just have to jump as soon as we can to land as quickly as possible at Coral Castle. Once this is done, we go to the tower where the Coral Colleagues’ horn shells are and interact with them to complete this mission. Obviously it is not mandatory to do it as we tell you in this paragraph, but through this method we will save many headaches, since enemy players can not only annoy us, but they can also eliminate us.