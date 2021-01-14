Where are the books in Sacred Hedges and Burning

We help you complete the mission / challenge “collect books of Sacred Hedges and Burning Sands”, from Week 7 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the epic missions (purple color) of Week 7 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to collect books in Sacred Hedges and Burning Sands. This Fortnite challenge / mission is called “collect Sacred Hedges and Burning Sands books”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where the Sacred Hedges and Burning Sands books are:

Fortnite Season 5: Book Locations in Holy Hedges and Burning Sands

This mission asks us to collect a total of five books between Sacred Hedges and Burning Sands, regardless of the game mode or if we collect them in the same game or throughout several. We leave you a map with the locations of Sacred Hedges and Burning Sands on the island