Where are the audios that WhatsApp saves on the mobile

WhatsApp: Many of us welcomed it as a strange novelty, why send a voice message while being able to write? But as always happens with news, there is a period of adaptation, and today, there are those who for months – years – who no longer write on WhatsApp, only send audios.

Voice memos, a very light audio file that records quickly and sends out right away, is one of WhatsApp’s star features, but did you know that everything you send and receive is stored on your smartphone?

Find the WhatsApp notes folder on mobile

All the multimedia material that you send and receive via WhatsApp is available in the app’s chat because it is stored in the phone’s memory, either in the internal storage space or on a microSD card -if it has a slot and you have one inserted .

If you are looking for a particular voice note, you can search for it in that folder and save it, send it by email, services such as WeTransfer, even use it as a melody, etc.

To find those audios in your terminal you must do the following:

Find and open the Android File Explorer. You can choose to go to Settings> Storage> Internal Storage (if it does not appear, click the icon at the top left of Storage Settings)> Explore, and with that you will see the folders saved internally.

Another option is to search among the mobile icons if you have a folder called Utilities and / or an icon called My Files, which acts as a direct access to the save space

Once in the internal storage of the mobile, scroll down looking for the general WhatsApp folder

Enter and you will see several. You are interested in the one that says Media

Inside this you will see a large number of folders, each one dedicated to a specific multimedia content of the app, whether they are wallpapers, animated GIFs, etc. Scroll down until you find a call WhatsApp Voice Notes.

Again ordered by folders, you have all the voice notes that you have sent and received through WhatsApp – if you have been doing it for years with the same mobile, you will have a good number of folders. Some will be in old codecs like .AAC, and newer ones in .OPUS.

You may also not find that folder in Internal Storage, so if when you open My Files, the Audio one appears among several categories, enter and one of the folders will be WhatsApp Audio.