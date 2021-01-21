Where are the apple and tomato boxes in Fortnite?

How to complete the mission / challenge “destroy boxes of apples and tomatoes in the Farmer’s Market in the Orchard”, from Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the epic missions (purple color) of Week 8 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to destroy boxes of apples and tomatoes in the agricultural market of the Orchard. This Fortnite challenge / mission is called “destroy boxes of apples and tomatoes at the Farmers Market in the Orchard.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where El Huerto is:

Fortnite Season 5: El Huerto location

This mission asks us to destroy a total of three boxes of apples and / or tomatoes in El Huerto, an emblematic place on the map that is north of Colosal Coliseum.

