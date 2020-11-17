Where are the Anomalies in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

We explain where all the Animus anomalies are located in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 100% to get Platinum and learn the mysteries.

After the shocking finale of Assassin’s Creed Odyseey, the followers of the Ubisof saga have been left with a lot of desire to know what is happening in the present. Layla and company still have an important task to save the world, and in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla we can discover a lot about this narrative. Like the Daughters of Lerion, the Animus anomalies are one of the mysteries of the title, and we will have to explore the lands we visit thoroughly to discover them all. For that reason, and as part of this complete guide, we bring you the locations of all the anomalies.

We will detect the anomalies of the Animus because, in the area where they are located, the simulation of the past glichea, decomposing their colors and making strange noises. When interacting with its origin, a series of platforms and stabilizing rays will appear before us that, like a puzzle, we will have to organize to advance to the highest part of the construction. There, we will find a fragment of vision about the lore that, at times, can be very revealing. Of course, do not expect more than a few seconds of kinematics for each of these anomalies. To discover everything, we will have to locate them in their entirety.

The anomalies of England

North of Jorvik (Northumbria)

Southwest of Snotingham (Northumbria)

Southwest of the Ragnarsson Lookout (Mercia)

The islet southeast of King’s Bury (East Anglia)

On the south coast of Crawleah (Wessex)

The west point the island of Wiht

Norway Anomalies

North of the island on the north coast of Heilboer (Hordafylke)



