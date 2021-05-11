Where Are All The Resident Evil 8 Village Documents

Resident Evil 8 Village: If you want to 100% complete Resident Evil 8 Village on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox you need to gather all the documents of the game. We tell you where everyone is. For more than 25 years have passed since the birth of the Capcom saga, there is something that never changes: the documents that serve to better understand the story. Resident Evil 8 Village has no more and no less than 47 of them and some of them are as difficult to find as protective goats. In addition, one of the trophies of the title requires having them all, so in this section of our complete guide we tell you how to find them all.

All Resident Evil 8 Village Documents

The first thing you should know is that they can be accumulated in different games. That is, if in the first pass you get 40, they will be registered and the only thing you will have to do in the next one is to locate the 7 that you left behind. The second thing is that the vast majority of them are missable, since they are distributed in several areas of the story that you do not return to once completed. For this reason, instead of listing them one by one, we have chosen to sort them into several groups according to the section of the game they are in, so you can easily recognize where that missing document is.

Clarification: the photographs and any note that is not indicated in this guide is NOT a document and does not count towards 100% completion.

Documents 1-4 at Mia and Ethan’s house

You can collect the first four documents during the prologue. As long as you don’t activate the sequence with Mia in the kitchen after putting Rose to bed in her room, you can freely explore the house to easily find them in the kitchen and second-floor bedrooms. You already have 4 documents.