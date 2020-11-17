Where are all the papers in the wind in AC Valhalla?

We explain how to make all the papers to the wind in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 100% to get Platinum and all the tattoos available.

Even the fiercest Vikings took care of their aesthetics, and in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla we will not be less. Tattoos are a fundamental and very striking part of Eivor and, luckily, we can choose from a wide range of designs to make ourselves. Of course, first we will need to have built the tattoo shop in our settlement. As part of our complete guide, we bring you where to find all the papers in the wind that unlock new designs for tattoos.

Once we have located the papers (they will be floating in the air surrounded by several orange tree leaves) we will have to climb up to it and continue doing parkour until its final destination. By keeping an eye on it and holding down the jump button or key so that Eivor can maneuver through the environment without falling, we have enough so that none of us can resist.

Papers in the wind in England

In Jorvik (Northumbria) there are two, one in the city center and one in the southwest.

West of Repton (Mercia), near the coast.

In the fortress of Tamworth (Mercia)

North of Ledecestre (Mercia)

North of Elmenham (East Anglia)

Northwic (East Anglia)

Diroliponte (Grantebridgescire)

Grantebridge (Grantebridgescire)

In Canterbury (Cent) there are two, one on the barricades and the other in the north-west of the city.

South of Folcanstand (Cent), near the coast.



