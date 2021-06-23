Where are all the downed satellites in CoD Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone: We tell you the location of all the downed satellites in Call of Duty: Warzone during Season 4. Come first and get valuable resources. Call of Duty: Warzone made some adjustments to the playable area of ​​Verdansk 1984 with the arrival of Season 4. The battle royale map places a series of downed satellites around some key points, which serve as cover and supply point .

Where are all the downed satellites in Call of Duty: Warzone

During the Ground Fall event, you will be able to obtain codes that will give you access to high-value loot, including a special UAV, 90-second advanced UAV, a supply pack or an armor truck, although the latter is distributed very seldom.

There are four satellites down all over Verdansk. If you open the minimap and zoom in, you will see that some points have different details compared to last season. Then we leave you with them.

Farmland

In the first farmland of Farmland in front of the Prison. It has no loss: it is right in the center, the accident can be seen from afar. It gives variety to this area that until now was an esplanade as a complement to the main town.

Pad 18

Do you remember the police station to the right of the bridge that connects to the bunkers near Bloc 18? In the river (which before Black Ops Cold War was frozen) you will see a fallen satellite. The debris arrives near the road that gives access to the fire station.