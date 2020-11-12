Where and how to fish in Fortnite Season 4?

We help you complete the challenge called “Phase 1 of 3 – Fish fish”, of Week 2 of Xtravaganza of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the multiphase challenges of Week 2 of Xtravaganza, Week 12 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to fish for fish in a different way. The first phase of this Fortnite challenge is “Phase 1 of 3 – Fish Fish”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete it:

Fortnite Season 4: How To Fish And Where To Find Fishing Rods, Harpoon Weapons, Professional Fishing Rods And Explosive Weapons

This challenge is divided into three phases, which are the following:

Phase 1 of 3 – Catch Fish (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 2 of 3 – Catch Fish with a Professional Fishing Rod (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 3 – Catch Fish with Explosive Weapons (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

We will be able to complete all phases of this challenge without problems in the Team Fight mode.

Phase 1 of 3 – Fish Fish

The first phase asks us to catch ten fish in any shape, be it with a fishing rod, a professional fishing rod, or a harpoon weapon. All these objects are found randomly as ground loot, or in chests, although we will always find fishing rods in wooden barrels that are on piers in areas with water. We can fish minnows using a fishing rod or professional fishing rod anywhere there is water, and we can fish other types of fish in fishing spots, which are circles of foam in the water in which we will see fish prowling.

Phase 2 of 3 – Catch Fish with a Professional Fishing Rod

The second phase asks us to catch ten fish in total with a professional fishing rod. Its location is random. With it, we can fish minnows using a fishing rod or a professional fishing rod anywhere there is water, and we can fish other types of fish in fishing spots, which are foam circles in the water in which we will see prowling fish. Remember that one way to obtain a professional fishing rod is to improve a normal fishing rod in an improvement bank, paying 100 of each material.

Stage 3 of 3 – Catch Fish with Explosive Weapons

The third phase asks us to catch ten fish in total using explosives to blow up fishing spots. We can use grenades, rocket launchers, or motor boat rockets for this task. We will find motorboats at various points on the island, mainly in coastal areas.



