When would the final season of the series arrive on Netflix

The fantastic British drama remains one of Netflix’s best imports. The 1920s drama is about a family of gangsters in Birmingham, England. The series airs for the first time on the BBC, but Netflix is the international distributor of the show. Now let’s dive into what we know so far about Peaky Blinders Season 6 and when we can expect Season 6 to hit the leading platform.

Season 5 left us in great suspense after the stormy events of the season. Tommy ended the season by yelling at his dead wife with a gun pointed at her head before she is reduced to black. Will Tommy end up committing suicide? His PTSD and the moments that led up to this season are clearly taking hold.

We should also find out who ultimately betrayed Tommy, but beyond that, we should find out more about the expansion of Peaky Blinders globally. Beyond that, we are fast approaching WWII in events with Oswald Mosley becoming more prominent.

Speaking of the release date, we don’t expect to see Peaky Blinders season 6 until shortly after it concludes its broadcast on the BBC in its home country of the UK. Season 5 arrived on Netflix on October 4, 2019, roughly three weeks after its UK air date.

The release date for the sixth season of Peaky Blinders is set for early 2022 based on promotions from the BBC. That means that we hope that Netflix internationally will lead to mid-2022. Some speculation indicates that the series could be a little later and that alerts fans, it does not seem to be the case until 2023, since Netflix has a contract to meet and is licensed by the BBC to meet release deadlines.