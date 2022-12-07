When Will Wes Anderson’s Movie “Asteroid City” Be Released in Theaters?

The release date of the next film directed by Wes Anderson “Asteroid City” has been announced.

The romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks, Steve Carell and Margot Robbie is described as “a poetic reflection on the meaning of life.”

The film takes place in a fictional American desert town in 1955, when students and parents gather for a congress of young stargazers, which is interrupted by events that have changed the world. The story of Asteroid City is written jointly by Anderson and Roman Coppola.

The cast includes a number of Anderson’s regular collaborators, including Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Jason Schwartzman and Adrian Brody.

Other cast members include Rupert Friend, Scarlett Johansson, Hope Davis, Jeff Goldblum, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Matt Dillon, Sofia Lillis, Steve Park, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Ethan Josh Lee, Hong Chau and Rita Wilson. .

Jarvis Cocker, who worked on the film’s soundtrack with Richard Hawley, will also play a cameo role as a cowboy.

What is the release date of Asteroid City?

“Asteroid City” will be released in limited theaters on June 16, 2023 in the United States, and then will be released in wide release on June 23. A release date in the UK has not yet been confirmed.

This film is a sequel to Anderson’s 2021 film The French Dispatcher, starring Benicio del Toro and Timothy Chalamet.

Together with Asteroid City, Anderson is developing an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which is due to be released on Netflix in 2023. This will be Director Dahl’s second adaptation after his 2009 film The Incomparable Mr. Fox.

In a four – star review by The French Dispatch , NME wrote: “It’s been seven years since Anderson’s last live action movie was released, and ‘The French Dispatcher’ is probably his funniest work since 2012’s ‘Kingdom of the Full Moon.'”