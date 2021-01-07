Citizens are wondering when Joe Biden, who was elected after the US Presidential election held on November 3, 2020, will take office. In the US, Trump parties raided Congress after Trump’s rally. Donald Trump insisted on allegations of election fraud. So when will Joe Biden take office? Here are the details …

Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States. Donald Trump claims that the election results are fraudulent and insists on not accepting it. So when will US President Joe Biden take office?

WHEN WILL US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN START OFFICE?

Joe Biden, who was elected the country’s 46th President on January 20, will take an oath. But despite more than a month since the election, President Donald Trump’s policy of not admitting defeat remains unchanged.

With the states of Arizona and Wisconsin confirming the election results, there is no longer any space for Trump to legally enforce. However, his team gives the message that they will continue their objections.