When Will There Be Stock Of Graphics Cards In 2022? NVIDIA Releases Its Forecast

NVIDIA: The lack of stock of PS5 consoles, Xbox Series and high-end graphics cards continues to concern manufacturers and consumers alike. Once the year 2022 has begun, the video game industry is wondering if we are approaching the end of the semiconductor crisis and a supply situation for consoles and hardware products unable to meet the enormous global demand. There is no stock of PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, but also no high-end graphics cards; which translates in the latter case into excessive speculation and higher prices. NVIDIA is optimistic about the second half of the year.

The American giant, specialized in graphics cards, chips and other processing units, has stated on several occasions that the current situation was not going to improve until 2022, in which we already find ourselves. Colette Kress, CFO of Nvidia, estimates that it will be in the second half of 2022 when the stock of GPUs begins to improve.

“We had seen that the supply levels in the channels were quite low,” she says, when asked about the stock estimate at Tom’s Hardware. “We are working with our supply chain partners to increase availability. We feel better about our supply situation as we move into the second half of 2022,” she stresses.

Unprecedented demand in the face of a very limited stock situation

With such a high demand for graphics cards —which is accumulating by adding those users who could not get hold of their new GPU in 2021—, it seems difficult for the situation to return to normal until next year.

So much so that Intel, one of the largest manufacturers of microprocessors and hardware on the market, indicated during an interview at the end of last year with CNBC in the voice of its CEO, Pat Gelsinger, that the lack of chips would improve progressively during 2022, but that until 2023 we would not see a balance between supply and demand according to the pre-pandemic era.

Regarding AMD, in charge of manufacturing the chips for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, its CEO, Lisa Su, indicated at the beginning of this January that production will increase little by little throughout 2022.