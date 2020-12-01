When Will The XRP In Jed McCaleb’s Hands End?

On the day when Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP, the massive transfer made by Jed McCaleb, one of the company’s founding partners, drew all the attention to this point. Despite being the founder of Ripple, McCaleb, who left the project and took a large XRP fund with him, made a transfer of approximately 113,352,755 XRP. It is known that the famous name has recently sold $ 9 million of XRP. So when will McCaleb’s money be drained?

Jed McCaleb is on the agenda again with millions of XRP transfers

According to the information reported by Whale Alert, there was a $ 70 million XRP output from the wallet created within the context of the partnership between Jed McCaleb and Ripple. 113,352,755 million XRP sent directly to McCaleb’s wallet could likely be sold in the coming days.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 113,352,755 #XRP (70,807,268 USD) transferred from Jed McCaleb Settlement to Jed McCaleb wallet Tx: https://t.co/gr7MiHQ3aA — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 1, 2020

Sold XRP on November 29

Having a special agreement with Ripple, Jed McCaleb can only sell depending on the commercial volume. With the XRP price breaking a record, the increasing trade volume also caused McCaleb to increase the selling pressure. Leonidas Hadjiloizou, one of the well-known names of the XRP ecosystem, also drew attention to the heavy sale on November 29 and gave important information to investors.

In addition, Hadjiloizou emphasized that according to the agreement between McCaleb and Ripple, the amount of XRP in the market changes weekly (every Sunday). This suggests that more than 113 million XRPs could be sold this week.

When will the XRPs of Jed McCaleb end?

Emphasizing that McCaleb’s sales pressure increased with the increasing volume, Leonidas stated that even on November 29 alone, $ 9.9 million XRP was sold. Along with this amount, an all-time record was broken in the amount of Jed McCaleb’s XRP sales.

After the radical increase in XRP volume (according to CMC) it only made sense that Jed would increase his sales, as per his deal with Ripple. Today 9.9 million XRP were sold, making it a new ATH of Jed sales. At this rate, Jed's 3.836B will run out after 387 days.#XRPcommunity pic.twitter.com/kyMgYlUbIL — Leonidas Hadjiloizou (@LeoHadjiloizou) November 29, 2020

However, the day that XRP investors expect seems to be fast approaching. Although the increasing volume increases the selling pressure of McCaleb in the same proportion, it can be said that this prepared a rapid transition to the final end. However, according to the calculation made on the current sales ratio, Jed has only 3.83 billion XRP left. If we go with this sales speed, it is likely that the funds in question will be exhausted in 387 days, approximately within 1 year.

McCaleb’s selling pressure on XRP has always been and continues to be a huge burden for investors. If this ends within a year, it may mean the beginning of a new era for XRP.



