The second season of Abbott Elementary has received an official release date on Disney+ in the UK.

The show has been confirmed for a new show this spring on the streaming service. After a successful awards season, the show will return for a second time in March.

In a press release released today (February 2), Disney confirmed that the second season of Abbott Elementary will be released on March 1. Initially, the season premiere will consist of 10 episodes available for streaming.

While fans may be disappointed with this offer, it was also confirmed today that more episodes of the show will be available on Disney+ later this year.

Quinta Brunson will return as Janine Teague in the working comedy after her success at the Golden Globes. The cast of the second season also includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddy, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson and Cheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy about a group of dedicated, enthusiastic educators who study the Philadelphia public school system. The synopsis for the show reads: “Despite the fact that the odds are stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Although these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they like what they do, even if they don’t like the school district’s far from stellar attitude to teaching children.”

Both Brunson and Williams were honored by the Hollywood Foreign Reporters Association at the Golden Globes 2023 for their roles in the academic comedy show. He won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, Comedy or Drama at the ceremony last month (January 10), and Brunson won the award for Best Performance by an actress in a Television series, Musical or comedy.

Abbott Elementary will return with a second season on Disney+ on March 1 in the UK.