When will the second season be on Netflix?

For anyone unfamiliar with Better Than Us, it bears a striking resemblance to Channel 4 and AMC’s humans. which ran over three seasons. The show is about a state-of-the-art robot that is being sought after by the corporation that developed it.

Better Than Us featured multiple dubs, including English, but viewing is recommended in its original Russian audio with English subtitles. Season 1 was available on Netflix outside of Russia and China on August 16, 2019.

Before we move on to talking about the renewed season, we should note that Netflix technically already streams season 2. Netflix simply combined the first and second seasons together with each of which originally comprised 8 episodes per piece.

Better Than Us season 1 aired for the first time in late 2018. Season 2 aired in Russia from July 7. before finishing and then hitting Netflix globally. However, for the purposes of this article, we will refer to future episodes as season 2.

More than a year after the show’s release on Netflix, we learn that the series will return, but it will be very different. Sources close to the series revealed that he would be returning in the near future, claiming that the production is moving from Russia to China and will return for another 10 episodes.

In particular, Better Than Us will no longer be in Russian but in Mandarin as production moves to its new home. The AI ​​in the series was designed in China, so it makes sense from a story point of view.



