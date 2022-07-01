When will the “Princess and the Frog” retema from Splash Mountain finally appear at Disneyland and Disneyworld

It’s been a little over two years since it was first announced that Splash Mountain would be reworked based on the 2009 animated musical The Princess and the Frog. Although fragments of information appeared here and there, no specific dates were officially indicated when this new attraction would open. The most we had was the voice of Tiana herself, Anika Noni Rose, allegedly “leaking” news about the opening of 2024.

Well, it looks like she was on top, as the successor to Splash Mountain finally has an introductory set, as well as a new name! Announced during the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, this brand new experience is called “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.” It is planned that the attraction will appear in both Disneyland and Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom at the end of 2024.

What’s even better is that the Disney Parks blog not only broke down these details for those who couldn’t attend the event, but also added an informative video for extra texture. Showcasing the research trip that Disney Imagineers undertook for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you can see this extended look below:

