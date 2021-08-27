When will the iPhone 13 be released? Has the iPhone 13 price list been announced? iPhone 13 features, colors and price

iPhone 13 price list and some details have been leaked. Apple, one of the most preferred brands in the world, is expected to release the iPhone 13 soon. Technology lovers “When will the iPhone 13 be released?” They are looking for an answer to their question. Here are the leaked iPhone 13 features, colors and price…

The new iPhone series is expected to be launched in four variants, namely iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The mini and basic version will each get 4GB of RAM and 64, 128 and 256GB flash memory. Pro and Pro Max flagship smartphones will be equipped with 6 GB of RAM and will be offered in versions with 128, 256, 512 GB and even 1 TB of flash memory.

WHEN WILL THE iPHONE 13 RELEASE?

Apple is expected to introduce new iPhone models in September and launch them in October. While no exact date has been given yet, some sources claim that the launch will take place on September 7 or 14, 2021.

It is among the claims that the new series will not be named 13 due to the fear that it will bring bad luck, and Apple will skip 13.

HOW MUCH WILL THE iPHONE 13 PRICE?

An important claim has been made regarding the new iPhone model, which is expected to be introduced by Apple, the manufacturer of the iPhone, in September 2021. In a leaked screenshot, the prices of new iPhones were written.

Finally, sources close to the company shared the price list of the new iPhone 13 family.

The new iPhone series will be launched in four variants under the name iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPHONE 13 PRICE LIST

The iPhone 13 Pro series will come with 6GB of standard RAM.

iPhone 13 Pro 128GB = $1050

iPhone 13 Pro 256GB = $1150

iPhone 13 Pro 512GB = $1350

iPhone 13 Pro 1TB = $1500

iPhone 13 Pro Max series comes with 6GB of standard RAM

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB = $1150

iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB = $1250

iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB = $1450

iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB = $1600

HOW WILL THE iPHONE 13 COLOR BE?

The company has been increasing color options in iPhone models in recent years.

The color claim that has gained the most weight so far is that it is matte black. It was also revealed that Apple received a patent on this subject.

According to sources, the matte black iPhone 13 will only be available on Pro and Pro Max models.

According to other claims, it will be possible to see new iPhones in pink, orange, bronze and purple colors.

IPHONE 13 DESIGN

Dimensions will remain the same:

iPhone 13 mini – 5.4 inches

iPhone 13 – 6.1 inches

iPhone 13 Pro – 6.1 inches

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 6.7 inches

The charging port will remain and the Lightning port will be used.

The notch will shrink.

We will see thicker and heavier iPhones.

The camera bumps will also become thicker.

HOW WILL THE iPHONE 13 CAMERA BE?

According to Digitimes’ news that it is based on Apple suppliers, the camera of the new iPhone 13 model will be much better than the previous generations.

It is stated that Apple has told its suppliers that the number of actuators (VCM) needed will be 40 percent more.

In addition, according to other claims, optical image stabilization offered exclusively for the iPhone 12 Max will be standard on 13 models. In addition, Apple will use a 6-piece lens for the new iPhone 13. This lens structure will have an aperture of f / 1.8.