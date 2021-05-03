When Will Star Wars: The Bad Remittance Premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance: The animated series is one of the most anticipated in the Disney + catalog for 2021. We already know the total number of chapters and their duration. Star Wars: The Bad Remittance is one of the biggest releases of the 2021 spring season on Disney +. The animated series, which seeks to open new horizons to the universe of Star Wars, will arrive on the Disney video platform from the hand of Dave Filoni this May 4, 2021. It will be then when we can see the first special episode. Let us know all the details about its number of episodes and the duration of each of them.

What is Star Wars: La Remesa Mal: ​​how many chapters does it have and how long do they last?

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance has been surrounded by silence. Since its announcement, little we have heard of a production that seeks to replicate the success of its predecessor, The Clone Wars, with which it shares some aspects. This May 4, the first chapter, Aftermath, will be released, which will last 75 minutes (one hour and a quarter), while the second and third will have a duration of 31 minutes and 28 minutes, respectively.

In total, the series will have 14 chapters; from the fourth, each of them will last approximately 22 minutes. Every week we will have a new chapter on Tuesdays, so that its periodicity will be weekly.

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance – Chapter 1 | Aftermath: 75 minutes.

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance – Chapter 2 | Cut and Run: 31 minutes.

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance – Chapter 3 | Replacements: 28 minutes.

The Bad Remittance are the elite experimental clones and it is they on whom the story revolves. By not following the orders entrusted to them, they become mercenaries. It takes place shortly after the Clone Wars and we will witness all kinds of broadcasts, problems, and struggles for compromised freedom. All the members of La Remesa Mala have extraordinary powers thanks to their abilities.

In the absence of knowing them more thoroughly, these are the five main protagonists: Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair. Your villain? An old acquaintance: Palpatine, although Captain Rex will also be present.

With the filming of other live action series underway, such as Star Wars: Andor, added to productions such as the third season of The Mandalorian or various spin-offs such as Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, Obi-Wan Kenobi or The Book of Boba Fett, the Star Wars universe begins to pick up speed in the world of television series.