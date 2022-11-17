When Will Smith’s 9-year-old Daughter Willow Smith Borrowed Rihanna’s Style

Every year there is a song that has been played too many times and in too many places, so we can determine the year by the song. Just as the band One Direction shocked the world with the song What Makes You Beautiful in 2011, Willow Smith made us all whip our hair under Whip My Hair in 2010. The youngest Smith took her first steps in the music industry with the bop of 2010, and later gave us another generation-defining song with a 21st century girl.

Name someone more dope than @OfficialWillow. We'll wait 💚🍵 #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW pic.twitter.com/0aWXcMiEkG — Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) October 14, 2020

The Whip My Hair singer took the time to get into the top ten on the Billboard charts. Considering that her father was a Grammy Award-winning musical performer, it’s not surprising that Junior Smith is full of musical talents. The Whip My Hair singer was only 9 years old when she wrote this song. And given her voice and unique sense of style, people couldn’t help but compare her to the queen of pop music Rihanna.

What did Willow Smith borrow from Rihanna?

There’s a reason why waiting for Rihanna to perform at the Super Bowl is like waiting for a miracle. Because it is. The Diamonds singer comes closest to what it means to be a pop icon this decade. In addition, she is almost any and everyone’s favorite singer. Although she may have taken a long break from music, no one forgets the record albums released by the Umbrella singer in a row. In addition to brilliant music, Rihanna is also worshipped for her style.

Willow Smith is one of many who admire the singer We Found Love. Junior Smith wasn’t into rap like her father. Instead, her first album titled Ardipithecus is made in the style of R&B and inspired by Rihanna.

Not only Smith has a double platinum certificate, but also Beyonce. When her songs first came out, Beyonce praised her. Music is not the only area in which Willow Smith draws inspiration from Rihanna.

For nine-year-old Willow Smith, that meant just wearing a denim jacket and chunky boots. In 2020, the beautiful and confident Willow Smith realized her dream when she shone on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show. And it seems that old habits are hard to get rid of, because, like Rihanna, the Whip My Hair singer also wore black underwear. All shows can be viewed on Prime Video.

Do you think Willow Smith will be able to replace Rihanna? Let us know in the comments below.