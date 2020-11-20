When will Pfizer’s vaccine be available in the US?

This Friday, Pfizer and BioNTech sent a request to the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA, for its acronym in English) to give their authorization for emergency use in their vaccine against coronavirus.

In the event that the FDA approves this request, Pfizer has guaranteed that it will immediately begin its distribution and implementation plan.

But what exactly does Pfizer mean by it, and how long would it take for the vaccine to reach the United States population?

Pfizer and its German ally BioNTech estimate that the vaccine would be applied in mid-December.

“Our task of introducing a safe and effective vaccine has never been more urgent,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

In the same text, the pharmaceutical company explains that they have the capacity to supply up to 50 million doses worldwide in the remainder of 2020 and up to 1,300 million doses for all of 2021, which is subject to clinical success, the ability to manufacturing and regulatory approval or authorization.

What would be the plan to follow to apply Pfizer’s vaccine against coronavirus in the US?

According to the information released this week by the National Academy of Medicine, the US government would have already closed an agreement with Pfizer, with which they guaranteed 100 million doses, with the option of being able to acquire 500 million more.

It is said that 25 million vaccines will be available in December, 30 million in January and 35 million more in February and March. Recipients should receive 2 doses 3 weeks apart.

Similarly, it also emerged that the government, together with the officials of Operation Warp Speed, already have a pilot program where the 4 US states that would be the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine were chosen, always and when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) devise the strategy regarding how and when the population will be able to obtain the vaccine.

The states chosen in this program are Rhode Island, Texas, Tennessee and New Mexico “due to their differences in territory, the diversity of populations and immunization infrastructure, as well as the need for states to reach people in diverse urban settings. and rural ”, explained Angela Hwang, president of the Pfizer Bio group, of the branch of Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals.

“This pilot program and our collaboration with US and state officials will help us prepare for a broader deployment of vaccines in the near future, subject to authorization or approval, as we work to address this urgent public health need.” added.

“We are hopeful that the results of this vaccine delivery pilot will serve as a model for other US states and international governments as they prepare to implement effective COVID-19 vaccine programs,” Hwang said.



