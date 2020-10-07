When will MIUI 12 Global arrive on your device?

The user interface MIUI offered by Xiaomi to its devices is receiving major updates in 2020, as every year. This year, Xiaomi, which came out with the MIUI 12 user interface, promises great innovations to its users. MIUI 12, which has great design and functional differences compared to the previous version, reaches all users with its global version.
Stable deployments of the global version started a few weeks ago. So when will your device get this update?
When will your device receive the MIUI 12 Global (Stable) update?
Xiaomi gives priority to updating to new Mi and Redmi devices. If you have a device that is MIUI 11 out of the box, the update is likely to come to you faster. MIUI updates, bearing the global name, are designed to be usable by countries all over the world. So you don’t have any problems with language and region. If you wish, let’s move on to the devices that received the MIUI 12 Global (Stable) update in the first place without further ado.
If you are using one of these devices, you will be one of the first to experience the update:
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- POCO F2 Pro
- POCO X2
If your device isn’t on this list, don’t worry. The following models will sooner or later receive the MIUI 12 update:
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 3
- Xiaomi Mi 8
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- POCO F1
- POCO X2
- POCO F2 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 9s
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Redmi Note 7S
- Redmi Note 6 Pro
- Redmi Note 5
- Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Redmi 8
- Redmi 8A
- Redmi 8A Dual
- Redmi 7
- Redmi 7A
- Redmi 6 Pro
- Redmi 6A
- Redmi 6
- Redmi Y3
- Redmi Y2
- Redmi S2