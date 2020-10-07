When will MIUI 12 Global arrive on your device?

The user interface MIUI offered by Xiaomi to its devices is receiving major updates in 2020, as every year. This year, Xiaomi, which came out with the MIUI 12 user interface, promises great innovations to its users. MIUI 12, which has great design and functional differences compared to the previous version, reaches all users with its global version.

Stable deployments of the global version started a few weeks ago. So when will your device get this update?

When will your device receive the MIUI 12 Global (Stable) update?

Xiaomi gives priority to updating to new Mi and Redmi devices. If you have a device that is MIUI 11 out of the box, the update is likely to come to you faster. MIUI updates, bearing the global name, are designed to be usable by countries all over the world. So you don’t have any problems with language and region. If you wish, let’s move on to the devices that received the MIUI 12 Global (Stable) update in the first place without further ado.

If you are using one of these devices, you will be one of the first to experience the update:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 8 Pro

POCO F2 Pro

POCO X2

If your device isn’t on this list, don’t worry. The following models will sooner or later receive the MIUI 12 update:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

POCO F1

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9s

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6

Redmi Y3

Redmi Y2

Redmi S2



