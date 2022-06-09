When will Jurassic World Domination be streaming?

The final Jurassic World Dominion trilogy may appear in streaming mode much later than expected. Jurassic World Dominion’s theatrical debut followed “Best Shooter: Maverick,” another historical sequel whose box office soared much higher than expected. Despite mixed reviews of Jurassic World Dominion, the film is expected to do well at the box office and will have a significant theatrical window.

Jurassic World Dominion is the third and final installment of the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy, which tells the story of a new generation of Jurassic World employees and scientists as dinosaurs restore the natural world. Along with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who play their main roles in “Jurassic World” — Owen Grady and Claire Deering, “Jurassic World Dominion” returns three stars from the original movie “Jurassic Park”: Sam Neal as Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie. Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm. As Pratt states that Jurassic World Dominion will be the end of the franchise, the stakes for the success of the 2022 sequel are high.

While lower box office receipts due to the pandemic have led to theatrical releases typically appearing on streaming within 45 days of their debut, the significant influx of moviegoers to franchises indicates a move towards longer-running exclusive cinemas. Universal Pictures is one of the major studios that is adopting this paradigm of releasing movies from cinemas to streaming, as the company has signed a major deal with NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. Thanks to this deal, Jurassic World Dominion and other Universal films will be released exclusively on Peacock for streaming no later than four months after their theatrical debut (via IGN).

How to Watch Jurassic World Dominion: Is it available online

Jurassic World Dominion will not be available online for rental or on-demand purchase until the end of summer. Universal has not yet announced when the last part of the Jurassic World trilogy will be available on physical media, but its release is not expected until August or September 2022. Therefore, the only way to watch “Dominion of Jurassic World” after its release is in cinemas, from June 10, 2022.

When exactly will Jurassic World Dominion be streaming?

While viewers can expect Jurassic World Dominion to be broadcast on Peacock before four months have passed, Universal has not given its exact date. If Jurassic World Dominion enjoys a full four-month theatrical window, it will be released no later than October 10, 2022. However, the wait for the movie to be streamed on Peacock probably won’t be that long if it follows the streaming schedule of Universal’s 2022 film “The Northerner.” Robert Eggers’ epic about Vikings debuted in theaters on April 22, and 42 days later, on June 3, it got exclusively on Peacock. to be dependent on his theatrical performance. As for Universal’s other 2022 releases, Jurassic World Dominion may not appear on Peacock for streaming until July 22 at the earliest.

Where to watch other movies about Jurassic Park and the world online

At the same time, the rest of the Jurassic Park franchise is readily available online. However, due to licensing rights and prior agreements, none of the Jurassic Park films are available on Jurassic World Dominion’s Peacock streaming service. The original trilogies “Jurassic Park” (1993), “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997) and “Jurassic Park III” (2001) are available for streaming on HBO Max. The 2015 release of Jurassic World is not available on any streaming services, but it can be purchased or rented online via Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube. However, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) is available for streaming on FuboTV and DirecTV, as well as for viewing online through purchases and rentals on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube. The short film “Jurassic Park” “The Battle of Big Rock” can also be viewed for free on YouTube.