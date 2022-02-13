When will GTA 6 be released? Will GTA 6 be released in 2022? The 6th game of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), one of the most popular game series in the world, has been expected for years. The news that excited the players was published recently. So, when will GTA 6 be released? Here are the details!

When will GTA 6 be released? It is one of the most curious subjects when the 6th game of the series will be released. The 6th game is expected in the GTA series, one of the most talked about series in the game world. Looking for an answer to the question of when GTA 6, which is expected to break sales records on the day it is released, will be released.

WHEN WILL GTA 6 RELEASE?

Rockstar Games, the producer of the GTA series, which the whole world enjoys (Grand Theft Auto), made its fans smile with a statement it made today.

In the statement on Rockstar’s official site, it was stated that GTA 6, which millions have been waiting for, is under development.

“OUR GOAL IS TO PROVIDE BETTER”

In the statement published on Rockstar’s official site, it was said:

“We are aware that many of you have been asking us questions about a new GTA game after GTA V has been unexpectedly long. Our aim in every project we produce is to build on our previous work and offer it better. We are happy to tell you that we are working on a new game in the Grand Theft Auto series. we hear.”

Thus, it has officially announced the new GTA game, which has been expected for years.

The last player in the series, GTA V, was released in 2013. GTA IV, one of the popular games of the series, was released in 2008 and had great success.