When will Ethereum 2.0 be released? When Will Waiting End?

The wait between Ethereum investors, the biggest altcoin of the crypto money markets, continues. In Ethereum, which is the main platform used by DeFi and other applications, these situations did not have a serious effect on ETH price. The countdown continues for Ethereum 2.0, which is expected to have a serious impact on the price. However, uncertainty causes unrest among investors.

Latest Status in Ethereum 2.0

Ethereum 2.0 is expected with great curiosity, which will bring innovations such as improvements and privacy feature in the Ethereum network. While there were clear dates before, there is now an uncertainty about this issue. For this reason, it is difficult to learn the answer to the question of when will Ethereum 2.0 be released.

While a record is breaking in key data in the Ethereum network, investors think that the impact on ETH price will be mainly with Ethereum 2.0. In an environment where the number of active addresses and active supply broke a record in the Ethereum network, there is no price effect yet, and it is hoped that this effect will be experienced with Ethereum 2.0.

However, it is not possible to hear a clear date about Ethereum 2.0 from either the team or the company’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin. According to some comments, the first phase of Ethereum 2.0 is expected to be released at the end of this year. However, it is among the rumors that the whole process is more complex than expected and predicted and therefore it may take a long time.



