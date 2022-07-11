When will Burn The Witch continue?

Burn The Which, a manga by Tait Kubo, a spin-off of Bleach, crashed onto the stage with a bang that few could ignore, but since his multimedia debut came out, he has become quite inactive. Now hanging in the air is what awaits the witches of Wing Bind and the history of Reverse London.

Burn The Witch started as a vanshot back in 2018, before in 2020 it received a one-volume manga containing all four chapters and the original vanshot. In March 2020, before the release of the manga, an animated film created by Studio Colorido was released in Japan and on Crunchyroll in the west, which served as an introduction to the story. At the end of the series of four chapters of Shonen Jump in 2020, work on “Season 2” was announced, but, apart from the release of the full volume, there was no continuation. It is quite possible that with the upcoming animated adaptation of the arch of the “Thousand-Year Bloody War” in Bleach, “Burn the Witch” will fade into the background.

What is Burning a Witch?

Burn The Witch tells the story of the western branch of the Society of Souls, a secret world that exists on the other side of our reality. The spin-off tells the story of Ninni Spangkol and Noel Niihashi, two witches working for Wing Bind, who operate from “Reverse London” and deal with roaming dangerous dragons.

The world is mechanically similar to Bleach, but carries an expected Western aesthetic, contrasting with a stroke that fills the established world with even more character. During the first volume, Ninni and Noel struggle with dragons, near-catastrophic events and the internal politics of Wing Bind, while figuring out their priorities: Ninni participates in this for fame, and Noel for money.

How was the series received?

The anime and manga were received quite well, the first of them received 7.12 points in the MyAnimeList, and the manga – 6.89. While the story has cool ideas and there is no shortage of great images to sell it, there is clearly something to tell, and Kubo’s narrative is not always suitable for concretizing these concepts.

With a reputation like Bleach’s, there is a temptation to try to create a new story that would match the coolness of an existing story. But, as is the case with many senen, there has to be time to create those bigger and cooler moments that reinforce these stories as the powerful punches that they are. Black Clover, despite the fact that it was well received now, was sharply criticized at first.

Burn The Witch looks as good as everything else that Tait Kubo drew, and the animation has become even better thanks to director Tatsuro Kavanaugh and the Colorido team, but perhaps for some it leaves much to be desired. On the other hand, to the credit of the series, not much was told at all. Hence the question: where is Burn The Witch?

When/how will this continue?

There have been reports of a recent email to the fan club from Kubo regarding updates coming in 2022, but such claims cannot be confirmed at this time. However, if there were news, it is likely that announcements could be made at Anime Expo or other conventions in which Viz Media will participate. As now, a lot of hype in the fandom is associated with the final arch of the anime “Bleach”, scheduled for autumn.

When Burn The Witch returns, it remains to be seen how it will be released. Since the first volume debuted first as a film, it can be assumed that another film was followed by another volume, a unique way to release a story from mangaka. Alternatively, the manga can simply start serialization with a longer run, and then a TV anime will appear.

It is not uncommon for some anime to serve as advertising machines for further expansion into another medium, be it a manga, a novel, or even a mobile game. If the movie was a treat to keep fans interested, the full manga series would undoubtedly be the main course. If the anime continues, it is unknown if Colorado will return to revive it.

Burn The Witch, Volume 1, is available through Viz Media. The anime is available on Crunchyroll in North America.