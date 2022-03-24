When will BTS’s next comeback be and what does it consist of?

Find out everything that a comeback implies, why it is so highly anticipated by BTS fans and everything you need to know about this term that is so widely used in the world of K-Pop.

The K-Pop music industry has many features that make it unique and therefore distinguish it from what we know of other talented artists in different parts of the world. One of these elements is the comeback of the groups and BTS has had some very successful ones.

However, when you enter the world of K-Pop, it is likely that many terms will be a bit unexpected or confusing, that could be the case with the use of the word comeback, since it is not just about the arrival of a new musical release.

So what is a comeback? A BTS comeback is the group’s comeback with a new album or song, but it also involves a series of promotions, content, and projects that will accompany the musical release of HYBE artists.

WHEN WILL THE BTS COMEBACK BE? IDOLS ARE ALREADY THRILLING ARMY

So far BigHit has not made any announcements about a 2022 comeback, however the theories have already begun to unleash among fans and the members of BTS are expected to have a new comeback between the months of May and July.

If that happens as expected, then BTS will be back with a big hit of the summer for their comeback and will surely cause a sensation around the world.

WHEN WAS BTS’S LAST COMEBACK?

The last time BTS premiered a comeback so far was in July 2021 when the idols presented the single Permission To Dance, a song full of joy and hope that wanted to encourage their fans and everyone who needed it.