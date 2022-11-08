When will “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” be released in theaters?

Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira return in the long-awaited Marvel sequel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released worldwide later this week.

The long-awaited sequel to “Black Panther” 2018 is released in theaters on Friday (November 11), which marks the last film of the fourth phase of the Marvel cinematic universe.

The action of the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” directed by Ryan Coogler takes place after the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Bozeman), when a new threat appears from the hidden underwater nation of Talokan, ruled by Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett reprise their roles from the original. The sequel will also feature new characters: Dominic Thorne as Riri Williams, also known as Iron Heart, and Michaela Coel as Wakanda warrior Aneki.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” comes after the death of Chadwick Bozeman, who died of colon cancer in 2020. The premiere of the film took place on October 26 in Los Angeles and caused positive initial reviews, some called it a “wonderful tribute” to the late actor.

The soundtrack to the film also includes Rihanna’s new song “Lift Me Up”, written as a tribute to Bozeman.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania,” which recently received the first trailer, will begin the fifth phase of Marvel on February 17 next year. It will be followed by “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 and Miracles later in 2023.

The four-star review of the original “Black Panther” says: “This is a joyful, heartfelt statement that in blockbuster movies you can hear other voices and see new worlds. It’s a vital movie and an absolute blast to watch again immediately.”