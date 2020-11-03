When will Billie Eilish’s new album be released?

Billie Eilish has been hard at work on her second studio album. Here’s everything we know about your next project.

Billie Eilish is still building on the success of her 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The LP debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and has won a host of music awards, including the coveted Album of the Year award at the Grammys.

Now, Finneas, the singer’s brother, producer and collaborator, has revealed that they are hard at work on their next albums. In an interview with The Herald Sun, Finneas shared that the pandemic has not affected the brothers’ ability to create music.

“Billie and I are on full blast on their next album, I’m also working on my own album,” Finneas said, adding, “I haven’t suffered anything from my own project. Billie and I can work separately, in fact I’m working remotely with other artists. ”

As we have mentioned in other articles of Somagnews, both albums will join each other. However, Finneas has a desire not to share any of the LPs anytime soon. He reveals that he doesn’t want any of the releases to be a “bothersome record in the midst of the pandemic.”

“Billie’s album, and mine, will not be an annoying album in the middle of a pandemic. I have a desperate desire to release them until Covid-19 is brought under control. I want it to be an album that everyone dances in the streets, “said the famous singer’s brother.

Billie Eilish does not plan to release an album this year

Billie Eilish previously told IHeartRadio in January that she plans to make a new album this year, but that it won’t be released in 2020. “This year, no, but I’ll do it this year,” she said. Although Eilish’s new album may not be released anytime soon, she has still given fans new music in 2020.

In July, she released her emotional new single “My Future.” The track follows 2019’s “Everything I Wanted,” as well as “No Time To Die.” Following the release of “My Future,” Billie Eilish shared that the new single is about growth.

Additionally, his time during the quarantine allowed him a great deal of self-reflection and creativity. “I could never be alone,” she said. “I couldn’t take my own company for that long. And I don’t know, I felt like I needed that growth. I needed a moment for myself and I got it ”.



