When will AMD introduce its new products?

After NVIDIA announced its new graphics card series and Intel’s new processors, eyes focused on the developments on the AMD side. The company, which started to make preparations to introduce new graphics card and processor models, announced the launch dates for its new products.

AMD Zen 3 processors and RDNA 2 graphics card models are coming!

Although we do not know much about the new technology AMD products, the company announced that it will introduce the Ryzen 4000 series processors on October 8 and the RDNA 2 architecture graphics cards on October 28.

When we look at what has emerged about AMD’s new technologies to date, we can say that there is not much rumor. But we can say that we will probably see more information and gossip after the dates are announced.

As known to date, Big Navi was the name given to the processors in the RDNA 2 architecture graphics card models. The models, which are expected to be named as the RX 6000 series graphics unit, will be introduced in about a month and a half. After NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 series, the performance of the products on the red team’s side is expected with curiosity.

Do you think AMD will be able to make a big leap forward in graphics as well as on the processor side? Or will it continue to offer price performance oriented solutions? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



