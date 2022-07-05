When &Where season 15 of “Married at First Sight” was filmed

The 15th season of Married at First Sight will have several new changes when the show premieres on July 6, including where the couples were filmed and the experts who had a hand in their selection. Since 2014, MAFS has filmed dozens of unconventional marriages between people who did not meet before they went down the aisle. Regardless of whether the couples in each season of MAFS have similar personality traits, common goals, or even opposite attributes that are considered to go well with each other, it is impossible to guess how each duo will manifest itself over the course of eight weeks. After all, every MAFS marriage is put to the ultimate test on Decision Day, when people have to decide whether they will stay married or get divorced.

Although some of the later seasons of MAFS were criticized for the choice of actors, the series has grown exponentially since the first season. Seasons 1 and 2, for example, were filmed in New York/northern New Jersey and focused on three couples. It wasn’t until season 7 that MAFS introduced the fourth match, although since season 3 the series has been constantly focusing on another part of the East Coast. Jamie Otis and Doug Hener (season 1), Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico (season 5), and Kristin Killingsworth and Keith Dewar (season 8).

Filming of the 14th season of MAFS, which ended in May 2022 with two successful marriages, reportedly began in the fall of 2021, before the premiere in January 2022. For the 15th season of MAFS, the opposite is true, since the now-deleted casting application showed that the filming of the upcoming season will take place in early January 2022. According to Distractify, it takes about three months to shoot MAFS, given the eight-week experiment. which indicates that the filming of the 15th season ended in late March – early April 2022. Since previous seasons of MAFS ended with reunion specials detailing where the cast is currently located, it looks like Lifetime hasn’t completely finished filming yet.

While MAFS focuses exclusively on people living on the East Coast, season 15 takes place exclusively on the West Coast. The five couples from San Diego, California are Lindy and Miguel, Kristen and Mitch, Alexis and Justin (pictured above), Stasia and Nate, and Morgan and Bean. Following the recent departure of Dr. Viviana Coles, two new experts have joined Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson. In the 15th season of MAFS, New York Times bestseller, motivational speaker and Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin and psychotherapist Dr. Pia Holek will debut as matchmakers and guides.

While fans were busy getting to know new duets, as well as predicting which couples will stand the test of time in the 15th season of MAFS, the series has already announced casting for the 16th season of MAFS. The upcoming season, which will return to the East Coast to match the people living in Nashville, proves that Lifetime does not intend to slow down the popular series, even if previous MAFS seasons have a low success rate. MAFS has changed in several ways since its debut almost a decade ago, and the premiere of the 15th season is closer than ever, viewers are happy to plunge headlong into the adventures of five couples from San Diego.