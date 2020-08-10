When to Buy Five Altcoins, What Next for Bitcoin?

Popular cryptocurrency trader and strategist Michaël van de Poppe says he’s been keeping a close eye on five low-value altcoins that are giving strong bullish signals.

Five Altcoins That Will Explode

The analyst, also known as Crypto Michaël, said he was watching the Celer Network as he believes the CELR / BTC pair is on the brink of a major rally. Van de Poppe predicts the Celer Network will likely rise to 200 satoshi, a 140% increase from its current level.

The crypto trader is also looking at Harmony (ONE / BTC), which he says has a similar market structure to the CELR / BTC pair. Van de Poppe says ONE / BTC, traveling in 73 satoshi, expects a parabolic movement to begin on the road to 180 satoshi. This shows that from its current value of 83 satoshi, ONE is ready for an increase of about 110%.

Another cryptocurrency on Crypto Michaël’s list is TROY (TROY / BTC). While still consolidating, he says a breakout could lift the pair up to 100 satoshi, an increase of over 70% from the current price of 58 satoshi.

Additionally, the trader expects a boom in Decentraland (MANA / BTC). Stating that the crypto money has come out of a year of accumulation, the analyst believes that the crypto money, which is at the level of 680 satoshi, can rise to 2,000 satoshi.

The last coin on the trader list is Algorand (ALGO / BTC). Van de Poppe thinks ALGO would rise to 5,500 satoshi if he managed to stay at 3,000 satoshi.

When to Buy Ethereum and XRP?

Meanwhile, Michaël van de Poppe has been keeping a close eye on Ethereum (ETH), which has been on the rise for the past few weeks. Long states that he expects the second largest cryptocurrency to drop significantly to $ 320 and then to $ 280 before placing positions.

Same for XRP. The analyst says that the third largest coin is now ripe for a pullback after a strong increase above $ 0.32. Van de Poppe is watching $ 0.28 and $ 0.24 as possible long-lasting levels.

What’s Next For Bitcoin (BTC)?

As for Bitcoin, Crypto Michaël states that BTC is currently trading at the resistance level between $ 11,600 and $ 12,000. King proposes to wait to see if the coin converts the $ 12,000 resistance into support. Otherwise, he expects BTC to fall into strong support around $ 9,800.



