When the twilight was over, Robert Pattinson was nervous

Robert Pattinson may have hated his “Twilight” years, but the actor wasn’t completely calm in the final stretch of the movies.

Robert Pattinson’s career certainly didn’t start with the Twilight movies, but playing the role of 17-year-old vampire Edward Cullen is certainly what made him a famous actor.

Although Robert Pattinson had been involved in a big-budget franchise prior to filming Twilight (the actor played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) not even that could have prepared him for what would become a global Twilight phenomenon.

Of course, Robert Pattinson had no idea that Twilight was going to be so successful when he signed up to take on the role. In fact, the actor has shared that he was committed to making small independent films that no one would see after his time in Harry Potter.

The now-Batman actor has shared that he wanted to learn how to act himself before being part of another blockbuster. But fate had other plans for Robert Pattinson.

“Twilight” movies make Robert Pattinson famous

Once it became clear that Twilight wasn’t going to be a little indie that no one would see, Robert Pattinson had to reassess how to navigate his career, thanks to the fame that Twilight and its sequels brought him: New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 , and Breaking Dawn – Part 2, he was asked to participate in more projects than ever.

Robert Pattinson wisely chose to work on other projects between the Twilight films to diversify his resume and explore new characters. But even though he had become a wanted actor when the last Twilight movie came out, he was still nervous about the franchise ending.

In an interview with NPR, the Remember Me star shared that when Twilight ended he felt nervous because he no longer had the security of another movie if he chose to make a film that was not very successful.

Robert Pattinson was nervous when “Twilight” ended

“I felt a little nervous when it was over because I had basically made a movie between each of the Twilight movies, and I had just worked consistently for six or seven years or so,” shared Robert Pattinson.

“And then when it stopped, I felt a little more nervous to do, to do more experimental things because I didn’t have the safety net of doing another sequel, which would basically put everything on hiatus afterward.”

But despite his nerves, Robert Pattinson was drawn to one of his early post-Twilight projects, Cosmopolis, and knew it was the next thing he could do. According to the actor, it was so different that he knew he had to be a part of it.

“At the time, I was offered this movie with David Cronenberg, Cosmopolis, I still absolutely like that movie, and I thought he felt so against everything that was coming out.”

Although we can understand why Robert Pattinson was nervous about finishing the Twilight movies, he has clearly done well. Given that he is currently filming another great franchise with The Batman, we doubt his career is slowing down anytime soon.



