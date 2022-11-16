When Ryan Reynolds joined Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz in Deadpool 2

The word should be more amazing, and if you’ve watched Deadpool 2, you’ll agree. After causing havoc at the box office with “Deadpool” in 2016, Ryan Reynolds once again donned a mask to hide the face of a “burn victim” in “Deadpool 2.” However, this time he wasn’t a one-man army. The actor was joined not by the X-Men, but by Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz. Reynolds’ return with the magical writing duo of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick was long-awaited and warmly welcomed.

After watching the tragic but mysterious story of Wade Wilson about how he became the anti-hero boss Deadpool, fans were very excited to see “Deadpool 2”. The whopping $782 million that Deadpool earned is proof of how much people liked the movie.

The action comedy turned action movie was released in theaters on May 18, 2018. And fast forward to 2022, in our days, they are still raving about it. To remind us once again how amazing the action movie was, Film4 will broadcast it.

When will it be possible to watch “Deadpool 2” on Film4?

“Deadpool” is a very popular anti—hero film, which is a success both with critics and commercially, and Film4 is a well—known channel that not only produces, but also broadcasts innovative films.

So it only makes sense that Film4 should broadcast “Deadpool 2,” which is quite groundbreaking cinematic material. And the channel did just that, announcing that it would broadcast “Deadpool 2” at 21:00 UK time on November 16.

Why should you tune in?

Deadpool has the perfect answer: “You should like this story, I promise you. It has fencing, fighting, revenge, giants, monsters, true love… and miracles.” Also, while Deadpool was awesome, Deadpool took 2 more steps into the superhero arena.

While the question of whether Deadpool is the antagonist or the protagonist of his own movie is confusing, this time the mutant dips his hands in both buckets.

Not to mention the sexist and gender-neutral Deadpool team, X-Force, in which Josh Brolin was a cable, is the main reason to watch the movie tonight. Extra bonus: Brad Pitt cameo. So be sure to tune in to this superhero movie on Film4.