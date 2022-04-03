When R/PLACE ENDS ON REDDIT and how to do it…

When does R/Place end on Reddit and how to do it? Explanation: Reddit is back with its famous “Fool’s Day” project. Yes, you got it right, and we’re talking about r/place, which was revived five years later in 2022. This is a collaboration relaunched by Reddit on the occasion of April Fools’ Day (April 01).

This is a viral experiment on Reddit. Reddit users are very excited about using it. There are many people who are also unaware of this and are looking for more information about r/place on Reddit. In this article we are going to provide you with all the details about r/place.

When does R/Place end on Reddit?

Reddit is back with its outstanding Fool’s Day project. R/place was relaunched by Reddit on April 1, 2017, this is a collaboration dedicated to April Fool’s Day. It was previously launched in 2017. The board is a large grid where 1 million Reddit users have placed about 16 million tiles on a blank shared canvas. Naturally, it has become a collective work of digital art. The original version of r/place was created by a team that included Josh Wardle, who went in search of an even more viral online game Wordle.

Mr. Wardle also made the infamous button, which was a social experiment to find out if a huge user base could wait 1 minute without pressing a meaningless button. R/place is also a subreddit that conducts a social experiment in the Reddit app. It highlights a huge white grid that can be loaded with colored pixels by users logged into the site. Users can save one pixel at a time every 5 minutes, usually by clicking on it. According to The Verge, the experiment was a huge success among users of the platform and collected more than 16 million tiles from one million users.