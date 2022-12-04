When Prince William’s Godmother Resigns, Did Meghan Markle Do The Right Thing by Inviting The Royal Family?

There was a lot of criticism and trolling against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because of the Robert F. Kennedy’s “Pulse of Hope”. The royal couple will receive a famous award at a gala event on December 6 for speaking out against racism in the royal family. Royal experts and supporters of the crown have subjected the Duke and Duchess to serious scrutiny for accepting the award, shaming the House of Windsor.

However, recent events at Buckingham Palace do not evoke the same feelings as the royal servants. The court lady of the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey has once again sparked a debate about racism in the royal house. Hussey’s sudden departure from palace duties indicates that Meghan Markle could have been right that she was mistreated at the palace.

The link between Meghan Markle and the resignation of Lady Susan Hussey

A couple of days ago, Queen Consort Camilla held an event at the palace dedicated to violence against women. However, one of the guests, Ngozi Fulani, did not enjoy the reception. Lady Susan Hussey subjected her to racist remarks. The CEO used her official Twitter account to describe how Lady S.H. questioned her racial background.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

Hussey could not digest the fact that Ngozi Fulani was a citizen of the United Kingdom, and continued to question her to find out about her race and background. The whole episode left the CEO extremely uncomfortable and she couldn’t confide in the Queen Consort or any other official member.

After her revelations on Twitter, Lady Susan Hussey resigned from royal duties. Prince William’s godmother also apologized for her remarks, and Buckingham Palace issued an official statement condemning the incident.

“We take this incident very seriously and immediately conducted an investigation to establish all the details. Unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments were made in this case,” the Windsor House said in a statement cited by The News.

BREAKING: The Palace aide at the centre of the racism allegations at yesterday’s reception has “stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect”.

She was referred to in the original tweet as Lady SH. pic.twitter.com/PDqr1YlHie — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 30, 2022

The fiasco has successfully sown doubts in people’s minds whether there is any truth in Meghan Markle’s claims. Last year, Markle revealed that while she was working as a member of the royal family, she was subjected to unpleasant comments for being a woman of color.

