When Morbius returns to theaters, Jared Leto gets into the Biggest meme in comic book movies

Sony’s Morbius still has an “interesting” influence on moviegoers. The comic book film starring Jared Leto received negative reviews before its release in April, and some fans later also took to social media to express their disdain. Nevertheless, the film overcame negative reviews and became the box office leader in the first weekend, and most recently the viral “Morbin’Time!”. the meme caused the movie to go viral. This notoriety may have brought the production a recently announced second theatrical term. And following this news, Leto himself gets involved in the madness of memes.

Fans seemed to be having fun with the meme “It’s Morbin’s Time” that goes around in circles. As you probably guessed, the saying is a play on the iconic phrase “Morphine Time!” A statement made famous by the Mighty Morphine Rangers in the 90s. Some may never have expected such a crossover, but here we are. In a tweet, Jared Leto expressed his appreciation for the message via video. The video shows that the star is holding what seems to be a script for the sequel to Morbius. And you probably guessed what the subtitle of the proposed film is:

Such an idea of a sequel would be pretty wild, and frankly, I can’t help thinking that the main character utters this phrase, turning into his vampire alter ego. It’s probably safe to say that Sony wouldn’t actually have given the film that name if it had been implemented. However, if it does happen, I wouldn’t be surprised if the filmmakers make fun of the viral trend because of how popular it has become.

At the moment, the second part still seems like a pipe dream, but the persistence of the footage on the Internet can increase its chances of getting a sequel. As we have seen in the past, social media can be crucial when it comes to making something happen in cinema and on television. For example, without a social media campaign, fans might never have seen Jared Leto as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

And although Sony has not yet confirmed any sequel, it can be assumed that the studio will consider it if there is interest. In the end, Morbius fell at the box office, but it did not become a complete financial disaster. In addition, the main actor still hopes that his character will one day meet Spider-Man. So the company has at least a small incentive to consider another film.

Meanwhile, other stories are forming in Sony’s Spider-Man universe. The next film under consideration is “Craven the Hunter,” in which the torn Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play the main role. Dakota Johnson will also play in “Madame Web” along with the star of the series “Euphoria” Sidney Sweeney. From a BTS perspective, there seems to be optimism about the future of the Spider-centric franchise.

However, we will still have to wait and see what role Jared Leto’s “Living Vampire” will play in this. The ending of Moribus has definitely created an interesting (if not confusing) future for the eponymous character, so there are still stories to tell. Until a specific announcement arrives, I’m sure fans and Summer will continue to have fun with the meme. And I’m willing to bet that if (or when) something is confirmed, most of the Internet will collectively shout: “Morbin Time!”

Morbius is currently playing in cinemas again, and is also available for purchase in Digital HD format. Be sure to check out the schedule of upcoming CinemaBlend movies to find out about updates of other SSU releases.