When Metaverse Coins Will Rise: Latest in AXS, SAND and MANA!

We wouldn’t be wrong if we say that the last quarter of 2021 is the metaverse coin period. While interest in metaverse projects increased, Facebook’s change of name to Meta and the hearing that big players stepped into this field one after another helped metaverse coins break records.

In addition, we see that there are some upward moves in the market today, but metaverse coins have not yet been able to respond to this situation. Many experts have stated that 2022 will be the year of metaverse coins. So, when will this bullish period begin?

Latest Situation in Metaverse Coins

According to CoinGecko data, Axie Infinity, which is in the leading position in the market, has increased by 2% in the last 24 hours and rose above $ 75. The Sandbox (SAND), the metaverse coin that came after AXS in terms of market value, managed to rise above the $5 level by making a small upward move of 0.5%.

Decentraland (MANA), the third largest metaverse project and cryptocurrency, has yet to go green in the 24-hour performance. But MANA shows an increase of over 2,000 percent compared to 1 year ago.

Will Metaverse Coins Rise?

Although the crypto money market progresses under the leadership of Bitcoin, it is seen that some projects from time to time rise independently of BTC. However, in today’s market conditions, it seems that for an increase in metaverse tokens, BTC should remain stable and not decrease, even if it does not break a record.

If the market remains stable, metaverse coins may increase after consolidating for a while. In addition, many metaverse projects have significant developments in 2022, and these developments may trigger an increase regardless of the market.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.