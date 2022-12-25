Liverpool have played on Christmas Day forty times in their history, the last of them was in 1957 — against a team they met less than 24 hours later.

Today’s football managers regularly complain about busy football schedules and busy matches, especially in December. However, the English game has a long tradition of plowing in the winter months.

In the 1950s, it was common to go to a match on Christmas Day and then again on Boxing Day if you liked it. During this period, Liverpool played many games at Christmas, the last of which took place on December 25, 1957.

This will be the beginning of a remarkable 24-hour period during which the Reds will play Grimsby Town twice in 24 hours. As we will see, the team from Lincolnshire would have ruined Kopite’s Christmas dinners, but there would have been a lot of revenge on Boxing Day.

1957 was another important year in world history. Britain lost one Conservative prime minister, Anthony Eden, due to his inability to maintain control of the canal in Egypt, and replaced him with another who continued to lecture the skeptical party and the public that they “never had it so good.” And this is despite the fire at the Vinscale nuclear power plant, which threatened the population with radiation poisoning.

In Liverpool, two guys named John and Paul met at a village party in the suburb of Woolton. Then they formed a band with two other local guys, and they did quite well. Meanwhile, the city council planned to flood the Welsh town of Capel Celyn to build a reservoir. And at Aintree Racecourse, in the north of the city, Stirling Moss won the British Grand Prix.

In football, Manchester United were the defending champions (remember them?), and Aston Villa won the FA Cup.

Liverpool Football Club has begun another decade of decline. Ten years ago they won their first league title in 24 years, but in 1954 they were relegated to the lower leagues. Now they were going about their business in the second tier of English football.

Bill Shankly managed Huddersfield Town, and the directors of Anfield were still casting admiring glances at him. In the end, Liverpool’s loyal support will help too, as popular former player Phil Taylor struggled to bring the Reds out of their post-war slumber.

Liverpool’s problem in the 1957/58 season was their away record. By Christmas 1957, the Reds had not lost 12 games (a total of 18 games, starting in January).

Their home form allowed them to climb to the top of the table, but they had already suffered five defeats in their travels and were about to try their sixth. Due to travel problems, they will miss promotion for another season.

The press attributed Liverpool’s home dominance to the support they received from the fans at Anfield. Anticipating a 4-3 victory over Bristol City on December 21, 1957, Evening Express reporter Jack Rowe stated that the teams visiting Anfield suggested that “the roar of Anfield is worth the opening goal” for Liverpool.

Unfortunately, on Christmas Day, when the Reds went to 8th-placed Grimsby Town for the first of two games against the Mariners in 24 hours, very few Liverpudlians went with them to the 11am kick-off at Blundell Park.

A crowd of 17,000 people came out in the cold to see the hosts win 3-1.

The Reds fought bravely in the first half, holding the hosts 1-1 thanks to a goal from Welsh striker Tony Rowley. He played 69 games for Liverpool, scoring 39 goals, but left Liverpool in 1958.

Two goals in the second half by Jeff Whitefoot and Jimmy Fell meant that the Reds were defeated on the road again.

They barely had time to lick their wounds, and while their blood was boiling on the way back to Liverpool, the men in red held thoughts of revenge. Their opportunity presented itself a little more than 24 hours later, on Boxing Day 1957.

Neither the rotation of the squad, nor the game of the youth here could be out of the question. It was an era without substitutions, so there was not even an opportunity to drag away a tired player halfway. Liverpool will just have to leave again.

The ten players who lined up against Grimsby Town on Christmas Day will face them again on Boxing Day. The only change: debutante Bobbi Murdoch replaced the injured Jimmy Melia.

A native of Liverpool, Melia was an international schoolgirl, originally from the Scotland Road area of the city. He was one of 11 children, he had five brothers and five sisters. Jimmy played 286 times for the Reds, scoring 79 goals. He would help Liverpool reach the top division and earn a First Division winner’s medal in 1964. An extremely popular local hero, he would be a huge miss.

He was replaced by Murdoch, a less famous local guy. Bobby was born in Garston and played only 19 times for the Reds, scoring seven goals.

However, this game will belong to Liverpool Football Club icon and club captain Billy Liddell.

Born in Dunfermline, Scotland in 1922, Liddell joined Liverpool in 1938. The club paid 200 pounds for his services.

Having lost his best years by the start of World War II, Liddell established himself as one of the club’s greatest and most influential players. He played more than 500 matches for the Reds, played in the 1950 FA Cup, when he lost to Arsenal, and scored 228 goals. His only league title, won in the 1946/47 campaign, seems like a meager reward for his talent and service.

Thanks to Liddell, the Reds took the lead in the first half. He scored first in the sixth minute, and then converted a penalty on the 24th. Grimsby fought back, scoring goals from Jerry Priestley and Ron Rafferty. But with such a huge home support, the “reds” will not be denied.

A huge crowd of 47,776 people filled Anfield to the rafters, and the roar of a Cop would have been heard in the streets around the ground. It would have stunned and confused the guests, and the Liverpool players would have been taken further.

In the 75th minute, Tony McNamara — another local guy who also played for Everton in the First Division — scored the winning goal. McNamara has been a Liverpool player for just two weeks, joining the Reds from Goodison Park for £10,000 and making his debut against Fulham on December 13.

His goal against Grimsby on Boxing Day will be his third in four games. It will also be his last match at the club.

In total, he scored three goals in just 10 matches, and the following summer mysteriously left for Crewe Alexandra. He also distinguished himself by becoming the first player to play in all four divisions of English football.

Two days later, the Reds were defeated 6-1 by Cardiff City at Ninian Park. This will be the beginning of another recession that will put an end to their dreams of championship and promotion for another year.

However, they remained undefeated at home until the end of the season, finishing in fourth place.

Phil Taylor left the club two years later. The Scottish who managed Huddersfield Town should have taken his place. He did a good job.