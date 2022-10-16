When Kanye West honored the memory of football legend and Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Kanye West is known for many things, such as winning countless Grammy Music awards, ranting on social media and owning a billion dollar business. The rapper, who received recognition for inventing the “chipmunk soul” and introducing it into the mainstream, achieved success immediately after the release of his debut album The College Dropout. Over the years, Kanye West, experimenting with different styles of music, secured a place in the music industry. Not to mention the multimillion-dollar shoe business he has on the side.

The story of a little boy from Atlanta who took his place in the rap world and eventually became the richest musician in the world is very inspiring. Like football legend Lionel Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain footballer has many prestigious awards in his closet. European golden boots and the Ballon d’Or award, and these are just some of them. Moreover, he is also the second football player in history with a fortune of billions of dollars. Therefore, when the musical genius Kanye West paid tribute to football legend Lionel Messi, it was truly phenomenal.

Kanye West congratulates Lionel Messi

In most cases, when a celebrity’s name is associated with Kanye West, it screams drama. However, this time it wasn’t like that. Around the same time that the captain of the Argentina national football team brought home the trophy after the America’s Cup final, Ye released his long-awaited 10th studio album. West paid tribute to his mother in 2021 with his groundbreaking album Donda and mentioned Lionel Messi. The year 2021 was full of victories for the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

He not only left his long-time football club after twenty years, but also received recognition in Kanye West’s album.

In a song from his 10th studio album Off The Grid featuring Fivio Foreign and Playboy Carti, West sang: “I talk to God every day, he is my best friend. They are playing football in my backyard, I think I see Messi.”

Fans of the phenomenal Argentine football player and the Grammy Award-winning artist don’t have much in common that could bring them closer. But Kanye West has just extended a friendly hand, giving Lionel Messi the opportunity to play in his song. Learn about the artist’s musical journey in his Netflix documentary.