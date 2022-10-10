When Kanye West admitted that he did liposuction because of the treatment of Rob Kardashian in the media

Kanye West, despite the controversies in which he is involved every day, is an idol for many. The rapper has been awarded many prestigious awards. Kanye West has not only made a Grammy-winning music career, but also manages trends in the fashion industry with his billion-dollar Yeezy brand. Combining two professions is not an easy task.

The artist has been in the news since 2016, when he was hospitalized after a nervous breakdown. Although it was reported that the breakdown occurred due to his busy schedule. Kanye West said that he had an episode when he faced low self-esteem and had plastic surgery.

Why did Kanye West decide to have plastic surgery?

In 2016, a lot has changed in the rapper’s life. In an interview with TMZ Live, he talked about liposuction. For those of you who don’t know, liposuction is a surgical procedure to remove fat from under the skin by suction. West admitted that he did it because he was afraid of public bullying due to weight gain. In addition, Kanye took notes about the time when Rob Kardashian had to be absent from the wedding of his sister, Kim Kardashian, because people called him fat.

“I had plastic surgery because I wanted to look good for you. I had liposuction because I didn’t want you all to call me fat like you called Rob and make him fly home before Kim and I get married,” West said.

Kanye West succumbed to pressure, trying to look good in front of the cameras, and had liposuction. However, what happened after the procedure played a huge role in what led to the breakdown. After the procedure, West became addicted to painkillers.

The rapper admitted that he takes more painkillers than prescribed. He said that all his strange social media posts were the result of drug use. Now recovered and recovered Kanye West is firm in his beliefs in many things. One of them is that patients are prescribed extra doses almost every time to control them. “We are under anesthesia. We follow other people’s opinions,” West said.

You can find out about his ideas and journey by watching Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on Netflix.