After news broke on Wednesday that Virgil van Dijk’s hamstring problem against Brentford turned out to be “worse than expected,” Liverpool fans are bemoaning the worst possible start to 2023.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp said he was sure that the problem that led to Van Dijk’s withdrawal at half-time was nothing to worry about.

It is said that the Dutchman himself told Klopp that he could continue, but the Liverpool boss took the decision out of his hands.

But three days after that terrible night in west London, Van Dijk now seems determined to stay away, and the problem has turned out to be worse than expected.

Inevitably, fans are now asking where this will lead Liverpool, at a time when it is becoming increasingly difficult for the club.

The worst start of 2023

There have been some questions regarding Van Dijk’s recent form and the injury may explain his struggles against Brentford on Monday.

In fact, this is the last thing Liverpool need at a time when they need serious improvements if they want to achieve anything this season.

Massive blow, but the extent is on Virg too, looked like he pulled it during the first sprint before the corner vs Mbeumo (i think) and continued playing.

Injuries continue to arrive

Van Dijk now joins Luis Diaz, Diogo Hota and Arthur in the treatment room, while James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson have also been absent from recent matches.

Is such an injury record really normal?

All these injuries were getting must be as a result of the push we made last season. Our players are literally breaking down.

It is quite obvious that the team is suffering from physical and emotional efforts due to the fact that they played all possible games last year, and then they had the shortest summer break. Players inevitably suffer from form and injuries, especially in the case of Van Dijk when he was the leader of the Dutch team at the World Cup in the middle of the season.

Who will replace him and will Philips ever receive this transfer?

And now what? Many will say that Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are perhaps Liverpool’s strongest pair without Van Dijk.

What about Nat Phillips? There has been speculation again that he will finally leave the club this month, but the news of Van Dijk’s injury means you can probably rule it out now.

Poor Nat Phillips is never getting that move away.

It’s time for Bolton Baresi to crack!

All attention will now be focused on the exact time frame of Van Dyck’s absence. In Liverpool’s January schedule, they play only once a week, which may mean that the Dutchman misses only a few matches.

But if he doesn’t play for more than a month due to injury, Liverpool have another serious problem, and they really don’t need it.