When is the PSG – Bayern Munich match, what time

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will meet today in the UEFA Champions League final. Bayern Munich will compete with PSG at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, in the final of European football’s number one cup at club level.

THE FIRST 11S

PSG: Navas – Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat – Herrera, Marquinhos, Paredes – Neymar, Mbappé, Di María

BAYERN MUNICH: Neuer – Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Goretzka, Thiago – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski

PSG – Bayern Munich match what time, what channel?

The Paris Saint-Germain – Bayern Munich final, which will be played in the UEFA Champions League final, will start on Sunday, August 23 at 22:00.

Due to the Corona virus (Covid-19) epidemic, the match, which will be played without an audience, will be directed by Italian referee Daniele Orsato.



