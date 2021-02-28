When is the global launch of the Redmi Note 10 and 10 Pro

Global promotion will take place on March 4, 2021 for Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro phones. This promotion will be broadcast live on the internet. Details about the broadcast time and how you can watch it are in our news.

How to watch the Redmi Note 10 series on the internet?

The event can be watched on Mi.com, Xiaomi global YouTube channel or Facebook and Twitter accounts.

What are the expected features for Redmi Note 10?

Xiaomi drew attention to the camera of the Redmi Note 10 series in a video published earlier. We estimate that the 108-megapixel main camera mentioned in the Pro model will be found.

Previous rumors also indicated that these devices will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 762 processor.